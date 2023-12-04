Medford police launches body-worn camera program

MEDFORD, Mass. — Medford police have announced the launch of their body-worn camera program.

“Body-worn cameras are crucial in modern policing, enhancing accountability and trust between police and communities,” Medford police said. “They accurately document interactions, improve community relations, strengthen public trust, reduce complaints, defend officers from false accusations, and enhance training and evaluation.”

The first rollout is a trial period and will begin on December 4 and includes a group of 33 officers, including seven supervisors wearing the device.

The remainder of the department will be given body cameras the first week of January. According to Medford police, the trial period is used to educate officers on camera usage, identify glitches and concerns, and work to familiarize officers with the protocols around body cameras.

All officers will be required to wear body-worn cameras during patrol shifts as well as on detail assignments.

“The launch of our new Body Worn Camera Program marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to enhance public safety and strengthen the trust between our officers and the community we serve,” said Chief Jack Buckley.

Officers will be able to activate the camera during specific police interactions.

The new program was reviewed by the Medford Police Patrolmen’s Association, Medford Police Superior Officer’s Association, Mayor’s Office, as well as the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

All officers have “developed a solid understanding of what is expected of them through training by the Body-Worn Camera unit, and manufacturer, Motorola Watchguard,” Medford police said.

Medford police has a dedicated server for all body camera videos. The department says it will review and update body camera policies to align with identified local and national best practices.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

