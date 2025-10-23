Medford middle schoolers take part in STEM week

Medford middle school students had a fun day of school building and coding robots on Thursday as part of STEM week in Massachusetts.

Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll visited the McGlynn Middle School, where she says STEM week aims to spark the next generation of scientists.

“As you’re building it you can start to see the mechanics and then it all comes together and you’re like ‘Oh that’s really cool,’” one student told Boston 25 News.

“I really think this is something I can use in the future to reach my goals,” another student said.

“These kids are so amazingly smart and crafty and their ability to work together, their ability to say ‘I’ll do this part, you do that part.’ They get along better than most adults do," Dirscoll said.

Medford is one the few districts that have introduced this type of STEM program into their curriculum.

