Medford High School student powers through disability, inspires community

MEDFORD, Mass. — Throughout 2025, Boston 25 News has been marking the 25th anniversary of modern special education by highlighting the stories and voices of students with disabilities.

“I don’t see myself as a different person in the society. I like, want to blend in with everyone,” said Medford High School senior, Jonathan Malerba.

But Malerba, 17, can’t help but stand out. And it’s not because of his disability, but rather how he refuses to let it sideline him, despite some major setbacks.

Boston 25 News was at Hormel Stadium in Medford on a gloomy day in early May. The sky was as gray as the track was wet. But the spirit inside the stadium would not be dampened.

It was senior night for the Medford High School track team. Students, including Jonathan, were running as a ‘Medford Mustang’ for the last time.

To understand the spirit of this team, you must know Jonathan.

“He is just the brightest light on the team every day at practice at our meets,” said Eileen O’Hara, a Medford teacher and coach.

“Jonathan shows you get the most out of this when you come here with the right attitude, have fun, and just be supportive of your teammates,” said Joe Donlon, a Medford teacher and coach.

Jonathan understands the power of pushing through.

His own personal challenges surfaced just before his 3rd birthday. Jonathan’s speech and cognition were delayed.

“They did an MRI and then that’s we found the first indicator of neurofibromatosis,” said Mom, Melissa Malerba.

It was a word Melissa had never even heard before.

“I couldn’t say it. I didn’t know how to spell it,” she said.

Neurofibromatosis is a genetic disorder.

“It affects one in every 2,500 people. So, it’s more common than muscular dystrophy, cystic fibrosis, Huntington’s disease, and Tay Sachs combined, Malerba said.

The disorder can vary person to person and as a young child Jonathan’s case was considered mild.

“Part of having neurofibromatosis is you do have a full-body MRIs when you’re at a certain age,” Malerba said.

At the end of his freshman year of high school, a scan revealed tumors that were eating away at all four of Jonathan’s leg bones, requiring multiple surgeries.

“He had first surgery on a Friday, and then the first day of school was on a Tuesday,” Malerba said. “He does not like to miss school. He would live there if he could.”

“Makes my day to be honest. I like to see all my teachers and friends, and just me being there really brightens up the day,” said Jonathan. “I was like that guy that everyone knows at school,” he told Boston 25’s Kerry Kavanaugh.

“He is like the heart and soul of not only athletics, but like of the school culture and community,” said Medford teacher and coach, John Skerry.

Jonathon’s coaches and teachers say he’s relentlessly positive. And his energy reaches every classroom and team he’s a part of and beyond. They say when he couldn’t play a sport after a surgery, he still showed up cheering on teams or stepping in as team photographer.

“I hope we’ve been able to give him as much as he’s given us,” Skerry said.

Despite the setbacks, surgeries, new tumors, and so much unknown, Jonathan has a simple mantra.

“Have a positive mood. Have a positive mindset,” he said.

“He doesn’t let it phase him that he has these struggles. I think that’s just always, it’s who he is,” said Melissa Malerba.

“Just shows us that you can work really hard, you can enjoy what you’re doing, you can have a major impact on your school community,” O’Hara said.

And that is not lost on Jonathan.

“Some students might not have the chance to play a sport,” Jonathan said. “But just being a part of the team really makes me a role model in the community.”

Jonathan’s story doesn’t end here. He was accepted into UMass Boston, and he plans to live on campus in the fall.

Melissa Malerba says she wants any family dealing with this disorder to know there is a community of support, including the NF Network.

