‘I want him to have an amazing full life’: South Coast program supporting adults with disabilities

For people with disabilities, schools are often the biggest support system outside of the family. But what happens when someone ages out of school?

As Boston 25 News highlights the 50th anniversary of the law creating modern special education, we’re taking you to a program for adults on the South Coast, ensuring they are living meaningful lives.

“For our folks, this is their circle,” said Catherine Cooper, Executive Director of the Southeastern Massachusetts Educational Collaborative (SMEC). SMEC administers a program known as “SAIL” or Supporting Adults for Inclusive Living.

Boston 25 News recently visited SAIL during a music class where we found participants making music while creating community. Located in Dartmouth, SAIL provides 24-hour support for people with disabilities.

“They have members of the community, then they have similar interests, similar skills, similar likes, and we are able to kind of offer things that suit those needs,” said Cooper. “

SAIL, Cooper says, is for students who are eligible for adult services through state contracts, through state funding, we the SAIL program which is funded by contracts with the Department of Developmental Services.

She says the goal of the program is to ensure participants have full, independent lives.

Adam Howland has down syndrome and is largely non-verbal. Later is in life he was also diagnosed with autism.

The 50-year-old has been a big part of this community for decades.

Sister, Heather Hooley says it was always important to their family that Adam have his own life, his own identity and that people on the outside world understand that he can.

“He loves to laugh, he loves jokes, he catches on very quickly to a lot of sarcasm,” said Hooley.

Hooley says her brother can and does enjoy music and dance, books, and family time.

“He needs to have a good life. We all need to have good life, just some of us need more support,” said Hooley.

There is a lot of support at SAIL says program director Sean Mitchell.

“Employment supports, residential supports, like for Adam. And we also have our day program, where we teach a lot of independent living skills and try to make sure that they have meaningful time,” Mitchell said.

“I remember thinking like once he gets to a certain age and there aren’t people to take care of him, what’s going to happen? And I just assumed I would take him on,” said Hooley.

But now Hooley says her brother, Adam has found the support he needs to live on his own and even work. And he’s not just living but having a life.

“He’s surrounded by people who just really listen to him differently and respect him,” she said. “I want him to have an amazing full life. He’s, he’s an amazing guy.”

