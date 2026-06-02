$35M upgrade to Foxboro Station expected to cut World Cup transit times in half

FOXBORO, Mass. — With just days left before the World Cup arrives in Massachusetts, state officials and MBTA leaders showcased what they call a key piece of the region’s transportation plan.

A ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday marked the completion of a major upgrade to the Foxboro Commuter Rail Station, which Governor Maura Healey’s office said was the fastest permanent station construction in MBTA history, completed in less than a year.

“This $35M investment and major upgrade gives us multiple platforms that can handle more riders. The platforms are all fully accessible. It means a better, faster experience for everyone getting to and from all the big games and concerts we have going on here, and it means a permanent new station for residents for this town and this region,” Gov. Healey said.

The project includes a new high-level platform and accessibility improvements aimed at speeding up the boarding process and handling much larger crowds.

MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng said the station will play a critical role as the agency prepares to transport tens of thousands of visitors with 14 trains running for each World Cup match.

“Had we not built this station, and we were looking to continue to deliver that number of trains, we’d have been looking at over 6 hours to get all of those trains into or leaving after the event, now we can do it in just about 3 and a half hours. That’s a huge difference and that’s a game changer for us,” Eng said.

The station upgrades are part of a broader effort to expand transit options and reduce traffic around the stadium when the world’s biggest soccer tournament comes to Massachusetts this month.

Though, according to Foxborough Town Manager Paige Duncan, this is also a win for the town because the improvement is something they’ve been asking for since 2012.

The Kraft Group manages the Foxboro stadium, and their CEO, Robert Kraft, said they contributed to the project as the improvements will benefit daily commuters long after the final World Cup whistle blows.

“Working together, we move from feasibility studies to pilot service to what is now the permanent station on the line,” Kraft said.

MBTA officials said the upgraded station is expected to serve as a major gateway for World Cup fans heading to the stadium, with the goal of moving thousands of passengers quickly and efficiently on match days.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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