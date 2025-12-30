Medford firefighter arrested in child exploitation sting

MEDFORD, MASS. — A firefighter in the city of Medford has been charged with child exploitation, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said Monday night.

The DA’s office says police were notified that Hugh McEleney, 63, of Medford, was identified as part of an ongoing investigation by a Federal Task Force into child exploitation earlier this month.

“It is alleged that McEleney was communicating with and sending images to an individual he believed to be a juvenile female under 15 years old,” Ryan said in a press release.

McEleney was arrested on Monday and will be arraigned in Somerville District Court on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

