Medford elementary school receives musical gift

An elementary school in Medford received a musical gift Thursday.

Roberts Elementary School received $60,000 worth of musical instruments from Ernie Boch Jr., and his foundation, Music Drives Us.

Among the new instruments include including performance risers, ukeleles, violins, and more.

The new gifts were presented to the kids today.

“It was really obvious that we needed updated equipment and unfortunately our school budget didn’t allow for that,” said school principal Michelle Crowell. “This donation by Ernie Boch Jr. today allows us to have more risers and a new piano and showcase the talent.”

Their principal said without the donation, their school’s budget was stretched thin

Boch Jr. says he hopes the grant will help children explore music and provide a creative outlet.

