Medford elementary school to be closed for second straight day following Norovirus outbreak

MEDFORD, Mass. — Students at a local elementary school will be out of school for a second straight day after a wave of suspected Norovirus tore through the building.

While Roberts Elementary School underwent a deep cleaning on Thursday, following over 130 reported absences the day before, school officials determined classes would not be back in session due to how many students would still be at home.

“While the building has been deemed safe and clean by the Board of Health, District & School leaders have determined there would not be a reasonable number of students and staff members present to have a structured and safe learning environment,” Medford Public Schools said in a statement.

An inspection by the Medford Board of Health & the Department of Public Health determined that the wave of illness is not related to any school or kitchen equipment.

Officials at the Roberts Elementary School in Medford say 130 students out of 600 were absent on Wednesday, and about a dozen more students and staff went home sick during the day.

Norovirus is a highly contagious stomach illness, with individuals typically experiencing symptoms suddenly, including vomiting.

School officials and the Board of Health are reaching out to families who are experiencing Norovirus symptoms.

Dr. Vandana Madhavan, Clinical Director and Director of Pediatric Disease at Mass General Brigham for Children, spoke to Boston 25 on Wednesday about the situation.

“Poor families, poor kids,” she said. “It’s enormously contagious. It can spread very quickly among a lot of people like we’re seeing in Medford.”

Madhavan told us the symptoms of the disease can show within 12 hours of exposure and that the disease is most likely to spread in densely populated areas like school.

A plan is being developed to make up for the lost school days.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group