Medfield native named next CEO of Disney

MEDFIELD, Mass. — Disney has a new CEO, and he has local ties to Massachusetts.

Josh D’Amaro, a Medfield High School graduate, will take over for Bob Iger next month.

D’Amato is currently the chairman of Disney Experiences and oversees Disney’s theme parks, cruise, and resorts.

D’Amaro is a member of Medfield High’s class of 1989.

According to the senior yearbook, he played on the basketball and soccer teams and was named best dressed!

D’Amaro’s nickname back in high school was ‘Chief’.

His first day as Disney’s new “Chief” will be on March 18th.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

