MBTA warns riders of delays ahead of partial Halloween weekend Green Line shutdown

BOSTON — The MBTA is suspending service on portions of the Green Line this Halloween weekend.

Crews will be performing critical sign upgrades beginning Saturday morning.

Riders are asked to plan for no Green Line train service between North Station and Heath Street on the E branch, or between North Station and Babcock Street on the B branch.

Some commutes could take at least 25 minutes longer than normal, according to the agency.

The MBTA said the Route 39 bus will be fare-free and runs parallel to the Green Line E Branch. The Route 57 bus will also be fare-free and runs parallel to the Green Line B Branch between Kenmore and Packard’s Corner.

Normal service will resume at the start of service on Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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