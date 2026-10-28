MBTA Green Line shutdown to disrupt Halloween weekend travel in Boston

BOSTON — Boston-area transit riders should plan for significantly longer trips this Halloween weekend as the MBTA suspends service on portions of the Green Line to complete critical signal upgrades.

The agency estimates some commutes could take at least 25 minutes longer than normal.

According to the MBTA, no Green Line trains will operate between North Station and Heath Street on the E branch, or between North Station and Babcock Street on the B branch.

On the C and D branches, service will be suspended between North Station and Kenmore.

To help riders navigate the disruption, the MBTA will offer free shuttle bus service connecting passengers to Copley and Back Bay stations, where riders can access the Orange Line.

Several bus routes will also be free during the shutdown.

Commuters on the Framingham/Worcester Line will get free service between Lansdowne and South Station.

An MBTA spokesperson said the shutdown is necessary to maintain previous infrastructure improvements and continue modernization work on the transit system.

The service suspension is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. Riders should also expect additional Green Line work and similar service disruptions the following weekend.

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