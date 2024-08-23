Local

Police seek public's help in finding man who ‘violently’ threw woman off Braintree bus landing

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News

Braintree bus assault suspect (MBTA Transit Police)

BRAINTREE, Mass. — MBTA Transit Police are looking to the public for help in finding a man who allegedly ‘violently’ threw a woman off a bus landing in Braintree, onto her face, causing her injury.

Transit Police released a photo of the suspect on social media on Thursday night.

The violent assault happened at 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, police said.

“An unknown male violently threw a woman off the bus landing on her face resulting in injury. Recognize this person of interest? " Transit Police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Anyone with information is urged to call Transit Police at 617-222-1050.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

