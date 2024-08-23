Police seek public's help in finding man who ‘violently’ threw woman off Braintree bus landing

BRAINTREE, Mass. — MBTA Transit Police are looking to the public for help in finding a man who allegedly ‘violently’ threw a woman off a bus landing in Braintree, onto her face, causing her injury.

Transit Police released a photo of the suspect on social media on Thursday night.

The violent assault happened at 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, police said.

“An unknown male violently threw a woman off the bus landing on her face resulting in injury. Recognize this person of interest? " Transit Police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Anyone with information is urged to call Transit Police at 617-222-1050.

