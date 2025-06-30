MBTA tickets for special service to Coldplay concert at Gillette go on sale this week

BOSTON — Heading to the Coldplay concert in July? Tickets for the special MBTA train service go on sale on Tuesday.

Coldplay returns to Gillette Stadium on July 15 and 16. Round-trip special event train tickets are $20 and will be available for purchase for both dates exclusively via the mTicket app beginning at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to the MBTA, due to anticipated high demand, no refunds or exchanges will be available. Tickets must be purchased prior to boarding the event trains. All passengers, including children 11 and under, must have a ticket to board the trains.

Guests choosing to travel to Gillette Stadium for the concerts via the Foxboro Station weekday Commuter Rail service will not be able to return to Boston following the conclusion of the shows via the special event train without purchasing a corresponding special event train ticket.

The last Foxboro Station weekday Commuter Rail train departs for Boston at 10:49 p.m., while the special event train will depart 30 minutes following the conclusion of the concert each night.

The schedule for concert days is:

BOSTON:

Depart South Station: 3:45 p.m.

Depart Back Bay: 3:50 p.m.

Depart Dedham Corporate Center: 4:05 p.m.

Arrive at Foxboro Station: 4:45 p.m.

The train will depart Foxboro Station 30 minutes after the concert ends each night.

