MBTA riders won’t be able to reload CharlieCards once new website launches

BOSTON — More changes are coming to the ‘T’ but this time it’s off the tracks.

Starting next Monday, November 15 riders won’t be able to reload their CharlieCards online.

The “T” is launching a new website that it says is “more accessible and easier to use.”

With the new MyCharlie site, you’ll be able to:

Register multiple cards and see them all in one place

Protect your CharlieCard balance against loss, theft, or damage

Quickly request replacement cards

Sign up for automatic payments in just a few clicks

If you have a MyCharlie account the information will be transferred to the new site but you’ll need to sign up for Auto-pay if you want to continue recurring payments

For more information on the new website, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group