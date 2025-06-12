MBTA reducing service on major subway line ahead of busy summer tourist season

NEWTON, Mass. — The MBTA will begin reducing service for the summer months on a major subway line this weekend, just as the Boston area gears up for the busy tourist season.

An MBTA spokesperson told Boston 25 News that beginning on Sunday, a two percent reduction on weekly Green Line trips will be implemented while “schools are not in session.”

The reduction in service will allow crews to install "Green Line Train Protection System" equipment on the T’s vehicle fleet.

“Installation of the equipment will take some time, and cars will be temporarily removed from service to complete the work,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The safety updates come after a major train collision along the Green Line in Somerville in February that left six people injured and caused more than $6.5 million in damage.

The striking train was traveling about 32 mph when it entered a 25-mph zone, passed a red signal, and entered a 10-mph zone in East Somerville Station, where it collided with a stationary, out-of-service train, an NTSB report revealed.

Riders on the Green Line already face daily delays as the line travels through downtown Boston and the Back Bay, servicing popular destinations like Fenway Park.

