Green Line train collision that injured 6 was speeding, caused over $6 million in damage, NTSB says

By Cayle Thompson, Boston 25 News and Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — A new report by the NTSB suggests a Green Line train’s speed before a February 9 crash in East Somerville that injured 6 caused millions of dollars worth of damage.

The preliminary report, released on Thursday, indicated the striking train was traveling about 32 mph when it entered a 25-mph zone, passed a red (stop) signal and entered a 10-mph zone in the East Somerville Station where it collided with a stationary, out-of-service, train around 12:22 a.m. The force of the crash caused a derailment.

Officials say 2 passengers and 4 crew members sustained non life-threatening injuries. There were two crewmembers and six passengers on the striking train and two crewmembers on the out-of-service train.

The MBTA estimated damages to be about $6.6 million.

In a statement, the MBTA expressed appreciation for the NTSB’s review on the circumstances surrounding the crash,

“The MBTA concurs with the facts established in the NTSB’s preliminary report,” a spokesperson said. “The train operator remains out of service while the MBTA Safety Department completes its own investigation. With the safety and well-being of MBTA riders and employees of the utmost importance, the MBTA has been laser-focused on improving safety at all levels and maintaining a strong emphasis on compliance with Green Line operating rules, including adherence to posted speed limits.”

The NTSB says future investigative activity will focus on vehicle crashworthiness; human performance; internal and external safety oversight; and operating procedures. They also noted that conditions were dark and snowy at the time of the collision.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

