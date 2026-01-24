MBTA provides service information, storm preparations for weekend snow

BOSTON — Ahead of Sunday’s massive winter storm, the MBTA is providing service information, including schedule changes and the implementation of Commuter Rail Storm Schedules.

Sunday, January 25:

MBTA system will operate as normal. Riders are also reminded that the Blue Line will be suspended between Bowdoin and Orient Heights.

NOTE: Some bus routes will likely use their snow routes to avoid steep hills, tight corners, and narrow streets.

Monday, January 26:

Subway:

Normal weekday service is expected on the Red, Orange, Green, and Blue lines.

Mattapan Line service will likely be suspended and replaced with shuttle buses as snow conditions worsen to accommodate expected accumulated snowfall and to protect the nearly 80-year-old trolleys from potential damage. Please see T-Alerts for the most current service information.

Bus:

Normal weekday service is expected.

Multiple bus routes will likely operate on their Snow Routes. Please see T-Alerts for the most updated information.

Commuter Rail:

All Commuter Rail lines will operate on their reduced Storm Schedules. PDF Storm Schedules can be found on each individual Commuter Rail line webpage.

Ferry:

Ferry routes will operate on a reduced schedule:

Hingham/Hull/Logan/Boston will operate hourly service.

Charlestown will operate every 30 minutes.

Storm ferry schedules will be available on individual Ferry Line webpage soon.

The RIDE:

Normal service is expected, though there will likely be snow-related travel delays.

Additionally, the MBTA has also provided the implementations it will make ahead of the storm. These measures include storing buses and trains indoors overnight and inspecting key systems to ensure operational safety.

The MBTA plans to thoroughly test its brake and propulsion systems for moisture buildup to prevent any operational issues. Track crews will inspect rights-of-way to verify that heaters for switches and the third rail are functioning correctly. Additionally, non-passenger trains will operate to maintain clear tracks ahead of inclement weather.

MBTA emergency crews will be on standby during the storm to address any potential rail issues, including power system concerns and flooding. The agency will also deploy power crews to check overhead wires on the Blue and Green lines for ice accumulation.

More than 1,000 pieces of snow-fighting equipment will be utilized by Keolis, the MBTA’s commuter rail partner, to manage snow and ice. This equipment includes snow blowers, salt trucks, and plows, which have been strategically placed across the commuter rail network.

To ensure the normal flow of train traffic, switch heaters will be activated before the storm. During the weather event, Keolis personnel will clear snow, apply sand and salt in passenger areas and MBTA-managed parking lots, and respond to incidents such as downed trees.

Throughout the duration of the storm, increased staffing and maintenance crews will be deployed in affected areas, and generators will be prepared at key locations to mitigate power outages.

