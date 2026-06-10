Lawrence officer dragged two blocks during stop identified; suspect still on the run

LAWRENCE, Mass. — The Lawrence police officer who was dragged two blocks during a motor vehicle stop last night has been identified. The vehicle in the incident has also been located in New Hampshire.

Officer Ariel Cruez joined the Lawrence Police Department in October of 2025, according to Lawrence police, and has quickly distinguished himself through his dedication, professionalism, and commitment to serving the residents of Lawrence.

The initial stop happened Tuesday night around 7:40 p.m. in the area of East Haverhill Street and Kendall Street, according to police.

Violent Lawrence traffic stop

During the stop, police said officers found the driver had a revoked license and the passenger was wanted on two active arrest warrants.

While officers were taking the driver into custody, police allege the passenger got into the driver’s seat in an attempt to flee the scene.

They said the officer tried to stop them and became entangled with the car as it drove away. That’s when the officer was dragged for two blocks, sustaining serious injuries.

Following the incident, Cruz was transported by medical helicopter to a Boston-area where he remains in critical but stable condition.

He is conscious and has been able to communicate with family members and friends.

As part of the ongoing investigation, the vehicle involved in the incident was recovered unoccupied.

Investigators have identified the suspect as Hector Rivera, who is known to have ties to Lawrence, Haverhill, and Plaistow, New Hampshire.

Lawrence police urge the public to not approach Rivera if he’s encountered, as he’s considered to be dangerous. Anyone who sees Rivera or has information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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