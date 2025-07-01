MBTA to offer free rides, extended service during Boston’s Fourth of July celebration

BOSTON — The MBTA announced on Monday that it will be running free fares on the bus, ferry, Commuter Rail, and the RIDE at certain times on July 4th.

Boston is predicted to host over a million visitors for July 4 and after 8:30 p.m. all services the MBTA provides will be free.

The public is encouraged to take public transportation to and from the 2025 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular and to other holiday events.

“Fourth of July is a time to celebrate our nation’s history – there are many celebrations to enjoy, including fun gatherings with family and friends. So whether you’re attending parties, barbeques, or other celebrations, including Harborfest, Boston Pops, or the fireworks display over the Boston Harbor, leave the driving to us. Take the T,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng.

July 4 Service Information

Subway :

: The Red, Orange, Blue, and Green lines will operate a modified Saturday schedule with increased service from 3 PM through the end of service.



Bus and Silver Line: All routes will operate a Sunday schedule.



Commuter Rail: All lines will operate a weekend schedule.



Passengers should note that the majority of the last trains of the evening will leave North Station and South Station at their advertised times between 11:30 PM and midnight. If fireworks are delayed, trains will leave up to 30 minutes after the close of the fireworks.



Keolis Customer Service agents will be present at North, South, and Back Bay stations to support passengers.



Passengers are encouraged to purchase the MBTA’s special $10 Holiday Pass for unlimited travel throughout the day on July 4.

The RIDE : All RIDE services will operate a modified Sunday schedule.

: All RIDE services will operate a modified Sunday schedule. Ferry :

: Hingham to Boston will have no service.



Hingham/Hull/Logan to Boston will operate a Saturday schedule.



East Boston, Charlestown, and Lynn ferries will operate a weekend schedule.



Winthrop and Quincy will operate on a weekend schedule on the combined Winthrop/Quincy route.





The Charlie Service Center will be closed on Friday, July 4.

For the full MBTA schedule, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

