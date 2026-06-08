Man charged in fatal Raynham crash faces a judge

RAYNHAM, Mass. — A man charged in connection to a deadly crash in Raynham on Friday appeared in court today.

Jacob Larsen, 22, has been charged with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license for an OUI, marked lanes violations, and failure to yield.

Police were dispatched to the intersection of South East Street and Hill Street at approximately 11:50 p.m. Friday for reports of a crash involving a motorcycle.

Upon arrival, officers found a black Harley-Davidson motorcycle resting on its side in the northbound lane of South East Street with significant front-end damage.

The motorcycle’s operator, 52-year-old Scott Piche of New Bedford, was found lying in the roadway with serious injuries.

According to the prosecution, a witness who heard the crash ran to provide aid to Piche and witnessed the defendant walking around, stating, “did I kill him?”

Piche was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Larsen did not show any signs of intoxication but was interviewed by police in which he admitted that he was at fault in the accident and was operating negligently.

Larsen’s prior OUI involved a head-on collision that sent a woman to the hospital, and his license was suspended.

Investigators also located a white Ford Explorer, operated by Larsen, with heavy front-end damage. The vehicle was facing east in the westbound lane of Hill Street.

Larsen remained at the scene and cooperated with police. Authorities said his driver’s license had been suspended due to a prior charge of operating under the influence.

The defendant’s bail was revoked for his prior pending case, and his bail for was set at $2,500.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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