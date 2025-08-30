MBTA, Keolis announces changes on Franklin/Foxboro, Fairmount, and Providence/Stoughton lines

Mass. — The MBTA and Commuter Rail are implementing schedule adjustments on the Franklin/Foxboro, Fairmount, and Providence/Stoughton lines.

These changes will begin on Tuesday, September 2, due to the progress made by Amtrak in making repairs following a fire at a signal bungalow caused by a downed Amtrak overhead wire on August 1.

On the Franklin/Foxboro Line:

Inbound trains 704, 714, 1716, and 718 will return to their normal route, making stops at Forest Hills, Ruggles, and Back Bay, but will now operate 20 minutes later.

Outbound trains 1719 and 721 will now operate via the Fairmount Line.

On the Fairmount Line:

Inbound trains 1618 and 1624 will now originate at Readville.

Outbound trains 1607 and 1613 will now terminate at Readville.

On the Providence/Stoughton Line:

Inbound trains 806, 810, 818, 824, and 828 will no longer stop at Forest Hills, but will continue to make stops at Ruggles and Back Bay.

Outbound trains 917 and 819 will add a stop at Readville for passengers looking to connect with Franklin/Foxboro Line trains 1719 and 721.

Departure times have been adjusted on several trains as well.

Shuttle buses will continue to replace service between Foxboro and Walpole on weekdays between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to allow for the construction of a permanent, accessible platform at Foxboro Station.

Special event trains for concerts and Patriots games at Gillette Stadium will continue to operate during construction.

The MBTA and Keolis will also continue planned infrastructure improvements to prepare the Fairmount Line for battery-electric trains while Amtrak repairs are underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

