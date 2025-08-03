MBTA, Keolis announce schedule adjustments as repairs to downed wire begin

BOSTON — Starting August 4, the MBTA and Keolis Commuter Services announced temporary schedule adjustments for the Franklin/Foxboro and Providence/Stoughton commuter rail lines to facilitate repairs to a critical interlocking damaged by a downed Amtrak overhead wire.

The adjustments are necessary to ensure safe operations while Amtrak crews repair significant damage caused by a downed catenary wire on August 1, which ignited a key signal bungalow at Read Interlocking near the Hyde Park Station.

The schedule changes will affect the Franklin/Foxboro Line and outbound Providence/Stoughton Line trains, with potential delays expected for passengers.

For the Franklin/Foxboro Line, all inbound trains will bypass Forest Hills, Ruggles, and Back Bay Stations. Passengers from Forge Park will need to take a shuttle bus to Franklin Station after 9:00 a.m. to continue their journey to South Station.

Additional midday trains will stop at Hyde Park, and buses will be available from Hyde Park to Readville Station for further connections.

On the Providence/Stoughton Line, some inbound trains will make added stops at Readville and Forest Hills Stations. Outbound passengers from Hyde Park will need to use a shuttle bus to Readville Station to continue their journey. A temporary platform with a portable lift will be available at Readville for passengers requiring no-step boarding.

Fairmount Line passengers from Readville can board Franklin/Foxboro trains at Readville, which will run express to South Station without making local stops.

Passengers are advised to anticipate delays and subscribe to T-Alerts for the latest updates and check the MBTA website for updated schedules.

The repairs are expected to take several weeks, and the schedule adjustments may be updated as work progresses.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group