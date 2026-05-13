MBTA driver shot during Cambridge shooting recovering at home with bullet still in skull

The family of an MBTA bus driver shot during Monday’s brazen shootout on Memorial Drive in Cambridge tells Boston 25 their loved one has been released from the hospital - with a bullet still in his skull.

The man was shot in the head and drove himself to the hospital.

His family told Boston 25 News that the bullet is still lodged in his head, but he’s able to recover back home.

He has eight children and has been an MBTA driver for about a decade now.

His family told Boston 25 News he’s beyond thankful he’s alive tonight.

Tyler Brown, 46, has been charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a large-capacity firearm, and assault and battery with a firearm after the shooting.

Brown walked down Memorial Drive in Cambridge on Monday afternoon, firing at random and striking one other individual besides the MBTA employee.

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