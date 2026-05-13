Man hospitalized after late-night shooting in Roxbury

ROXBURY — A man has been hospitalized after a shooting in Roxbury on Tuesday night.
Officers responded to the reported shooting on Cheney Street around 10:16 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
First responders rushed him to a hospital but police did not have an immediate update on his condition.
Police haven’t released any information about a possible suspect.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2026 Cox Media Group