Man hospitalized after late-night shooting in Roxbury

ROXBURY — A man has been hospitalized after a shooting in Roxbury on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the reported shooting on Cheney Street around 10:16 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

First responders rushed him to a hospital but police did not have an immediate update on his condition.

Police haven’t released any information about a possible suspect.

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