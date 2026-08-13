MBTA completes nearly $5 million in Framingham secondary rail improvements

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — The MBTA is touting nearly $5 million in improvements designed to make the Framingham Secondary rail line safer and more reliable for trains.

Crews have completed work replacing portions of the track, upgrading grade crossings, and making critical repairs to bridges along the line.

MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng says the improvements will help freight trains move more efficiently and arrive at their destinations on time. He says better freight service can also help reduce congestion by keeping more goods moving by rail.

Eng also says the upgrades are focused on safety, including improvements to crossing gates that protect motorists, railroad employees and passengers.

“These gates that you see behind me here are about safety for motorists and employees,” Eng said.

The Framingham Secondary also serves special passenger trains traveling to Gillette Stadium. Eng says the work will help ensure those trains can operate safely.

The MBTA says the improvements cost just under $5 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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