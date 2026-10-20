‘This doesn’t happen here’: Newton neighborhood shaken after violent road rage incident

NEWTON, Mass. — A road rage incident turned violent in a Newton neighborhood Monday afternoon, leaving one person hospitalized with a stab wound, according to police.

Officers responded to a construction site on Drumlin Road around 2 p.m. and found the victim inside a white car suffering from a stab wound to the abdomen.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

Investigators remained at the scene to gather evidence after the incident.

A neighbor, Aaron Jacobs, told Boston 25 News that he saw first responders help the victim out of the vehicle.

“They were trying to be gentle with him,” Jacobs said. “I mean, I’ve been around here for 16 years, and stuff like this doesn’t happen here.”

Police said the suspect was arrested in Boston shortly after the stabbing.

Large police presence prompts investigation in Newton neighborhood

A Boston 25 News crew was also at a Hyde Park home where neighbors said police took a man into custody and towed a vehicle away.

Police have not said whether that activity was connected to the Newton road rage investigation.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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