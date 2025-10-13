MBTA cancels ferry service, flood barriers activated in Boston as nor’easter hits Bay State

BOSTON — It’s a wet and windy start to the week in Boston as a fall nor’easter brings rough seas and slippery conditions across the city.

Due to hazardous marine conditions, MBTA officials have canceled all ferry service from Lynn, Quincy, and Winthrop.

Outside Aquarium Station, flood barriers installed in 2020 and 2021 are now in place. These metal structures are designed to keep up to four feet of water out of the station, helping prevent service disruptions along the Blue Line.

Despite the dreary weather, some visitors are making the most of their time in New England.

A couple from Idaho, in town for a foliage tour, said they were warned they might not see vibrant fall colors due to the storm—but they’re embracing the experience.

“It’s not bad so far,” one of them said. “I was expecting far worse. It’s wet and windy, but not cold, so we’ll be all right.”

If you’re heading out today, be sure to grab your rain jacket and boots.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

