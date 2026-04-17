BURLINGTON, Mass. — Four of the five foreign fugitives wanted for murder in their respective countries were captured in Massachusetts in the past month, ICE officials said.

All five of the foreign fugitives, who are in the U.S. illegally, were attempting to evade homicide charges in their native countries, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Boston Acting Field Office Director David Wesling said in a statement.

All five have foreign arrest warrants for murder or homicide in their home countries, and some are facing additional charges, Wesling said.

Two were captured in Worcester, one was arrested on Cape Cod, one in Everett, and another in Connecticut.

“Even though some of these foreign fugitives had no criminal charges in the United States, all endangered our New England communities,” Wesling said. “We will continue to pursue these dangerous criminal aliens that sanctuary politicians fight to protect.”

‘Dangerous’: Four of 5 foreign fugitives wanted for murder arrested in Mass. in past month, ICE says Top row, from left: Altieris Chaves Paiva of Brazil; Kele Cristian Alves-Pereira of Brazil; Bryan Rafael Gomez of the Dominican Republic. Bottom row, from left: Danny Granados-Garcia of El Salvador and Magno Jose Dos Santos of Brazil. All are wanted for murder in their respective countries, ICE officials said. (ICE Boston)

According to ICE, foreign fugitives are typically not counted by the general public as being among the nearly 70% of ICE arrests with U.S. criminal histories — simply because they committed their horrendous crimes outside the United States.

“All five fugitive aliens illegally entered the United States under the disastrous open border policies of the Biden administration,” ICE officials said in their statement.

Those arrested are:

Altieris Chaves Paiva, a criminal illegal alien from Brazil, was arrested on April 5 in Falmouth. He is the subject of a foreign arrest warrant issued on April 24, 2024, for homicide, and is wanted by authorities in Brazil. Bryan Rafael Gomez, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, was arrested on April 4 in Worcester. Authorities in the Dominican Republic issued an arrest warrant for him on Jan. 24, 2023, for homicide. Magno Jose Dos Santos, a criminal illegal alien from Brazil, was arrested on March 22 in Worcester. Authorities in Brazil issued a warrant for Dos Santos for the criminal charges of homicide and attempted crime on May 12, 2021. Kele Cristian Alves-Pereira, a criminal illegal alien from Brazil, was arrested on March 13 in Everett. Authorities in Brazil issued a warrant for Alves-Periera for murder on Feb. 22, 2021. Danny Granados-Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, was arrested on March 10 in Waterbury, Connecticut. He is a wanted fugitive in El Salvador, with an arrest warrant issued on Feb. 11 for aggravated homicide and being a member of a terrorist organization.

“ICE Boston has always been, and will remain, strongly committed to prioritizing the safety of New England communities through targeted immigration enforcement actions against the most dangerous criminal aliens,” Wesling said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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