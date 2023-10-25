MBTA announces slew of service changes coming to subway, commuter rail lines this November

A slew of service changes will be implemented in November on multiple subway lines and a commuter rail to “improve service reliability”, the MBTA announced Wednesday.

The service changes are coming to Red, Orange and Haverhill Lines in order to accomplish goals like critical track work, alleviating speed restrictions and ATC repair.

Red Line

Shuttle bus service will replace Red Line trains between the Alewife and Kendall/MIT Stations during the weekend of November 4-5. The MBTA says that workers will perform welding and other track work in order to alleviate speed restrictions.

Buses will also replace trains between the JFK/UMass and Park Street Stations beginning at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, November 14 through Thursday, November 16, and again the weekend of November 18-19. Crews will be performing work between Broadway and South Station to alleviate speed restrictions.

Orange Line

Trains will be out of service between Oak Grove and Wellington Stations starting at the beginning of the day Sunday, November 5. and lasting until 2:00 p.m. During the change in service, MBTA officials will plan to exercise emergency response plans, policies and procedures.

Buses will also replace trains between Oak Grove and North Station starting at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, November 7 until the end of the day, Friday, November 10. Buses will also be running during the weekend of November 11-12 as crews perform “critical track work” at the Oak Grove crossover track as well as in and around the tracks at Sullivan Square and Community College Stations.

Haverhill Commuter Rail Line

Shuttle buses will continue to replace train service between Ballardvaale and North Station through November 5 for crews to perform Automatic Train Control work. ATC sends signals to trains regarding potentially unsafe conditions and will automatically slow and stop a train if necessary.

Shuttle buses will replace train service between Reading and Oak Grove. Passengers can then connect to the Orange Line subway.

A shuttle bus will run between Reading and Anderson/Woburn to connect to the Lowell Line and Haverhill Line.

The shuttle service between Reading and Oak Grove will stop in Wakefield, Greenwood, Melrose Highlands, Melrose Cedar Park, Wyoming Hill, and Oak Grove.

North Wilmington Station will not have a shuttle bus service. Passengers are encouraged to use the Lowell Commuter Rail Line service at Wilmington Station instead.

Train service for passengers between Ballardvale and Haverhill will be re-routed to the Lowell Line after Ballardvale, making one additional stop at Anderson/Woburn and then running express to North Station. Riders desiring service to or from Reading and Oak Grove should get off at Anderson/Woburn and board the shuttle bus service.

Riders can find more information regarding service changes at mbta.com/alerts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

