MBTA announces slew of June service changes on multiple subway and commuter rail lines

BOSTON — A slew of service changes will be implemented in June on multiple subway and commuter rail lines to continue repair work to improve reliability, the MBTA announced Monday.

Service changes are now coming next month to two subway lines and five commuter rail lines, including the Orange, Red, Kingston, Middleborough, Greenbush, Needham, and Haverhill lines.

SUBWAY SERVICE CHANGES

Red Line

Red Line service changes will allow MBTA crews to perform track preparations in advance of Track Improvement Program work planned on the Red Line next month. The program will replace tracks and ties to alleviate speed restrictions along the line while crews maximize the outage by performing signal work and station amenity upgrades, including new lighting, painting, tiling, power washing, and more.

Red Line service will be suspended between Alewife and Harvard stations during the weekends of June 1-2 and June 29-30.

Free and accessible shuttle buses will make all stops between Alewife and Harvard. Bus Route 77 will also be fare-free.

Riders are encouraged to consider the Fitchburg Commuter Rail Line for fare-free service between Porter and North Station. Regular fares should be purchased beyond Porter.

This service interruption will also improve safety, reliability, and the customer experience, crews will perform track and tie replacement work; infrastructure upgrades; station amenity upgrades like new lighting, painting, tiling, and power washing; and more.

Red Line service will be suspended between Broadway and Braintree stations on the Braintree Branch during the weekends of June 8-9 and June 15-16.

Free and accessible shuttle buses will make all stops between Broadway and Braintree.

Riders are encouraged to use the Commuter Rail express shuttle bus service from Braintree if possible. Express shuttle buses will operate directly between South Station and Braintree.

Riders should note that regular Red Line train service will operate on the Ashmont Branch between JFK/UMass and Ashmont.

This service change is in place to allow crews to perform necessary work as part of the Dorchester Avenue Bridge Replacement Project and the Track Improvement Program. Originally built in 1925 and last rehabilitated in 1975, the Dorchester Avenue Bridge will be replaced to protect its structural integrity and ensure reliable service, the MBTA announces.

The outbound/northbound platform at Kendall/MIT station will be closed beginning at approximately 8:45 PM on Friday, June 28, and continuing all day and every day for the weekend of June 29-30.

Outbound/Northbound Red Line trains will bypass Kendall/MIT during this time.

For outbound/northbound riders disembarking at Kendall/MIT, riders should instead travel to Central station to board an inbound/southbound train back to Kendall/MIT. The fare gates will be open at Central inbound/southbound for a free transfer.

For outbound/northbound riders boarding at Kendall/MIT, riders should instead board an inbound/southbound train, disembark at Charles/MGH, and travel to the outbound/northbound platform for continued train service. Riders can move between the platforms for free at Charles/MGH without passing through fare gates.

This service change is in place to accommodate the adjacent transit-oriented development project, which has partnered with the MBTA to rebuild and update the outbound/northbound Kendall/MIT station entrance.

Orange Line

Orange Line service will be suspended between Wellington and Back Bay stations all day and every day for 10 days from May 28 to June 6.

Free and accessible shuttle buses will make all stops between Wellington and North Station.

For service through the downtown area near Back Bay, riders are encouraged to utilize parallel Green Line service between North Station and Copley. The MBTA will increase Green Line service during this time to accommodate high ridership.

Riders are encouraged to consider the Haverhill Commuter Rail Line for stops to and from Oak Grove, Malden Center, and North Station.

This service change is in place in support of MassDOT’s Maffa Way/Mystic Avenue Bridge Superstructure Replacements project and the MBTA’s Track Improvement Program. The Maffa Way/Mystic Avenue Bridge Superstructure Replacements project will replace the two deteriorated bridge superstructures and improve bicycle, pedestrian, and transit facilities.

Orange Line service will be suspended between North Station and Oak Grove stations beginning at approximately 8:45 PM on Friday, June 7, and continuing all day and every day for the weekend of June 8-9.

Free and accessible shuttle buses will make all stops between North Station and Oak Grove.

Riders are encouraged to consider the Haverhill Commuter Rail Line for fare-free service to and from Oak Grove, Malden Center, and North Station. Regular fares should be purchased beyond Oak Grove.

This service change is in place to allow crews to perform critical signal upgrade work.

Orange Line service will be suspended between Wellington and North Station all day and every day for nine days from June 22-30.

Free and accessible shuttle buses will make all stops between Wellington and North Station.

There will be free fares at Wellington and North Station with the fare gates open.

Riders are encouraged to consider the Haverhill Commuter Rail Line for fare-free service to and from Oak Grove, Malden Center, and North Station. Regular fares should be purchased beyond Oak Grove.

COMMUTER RAIL SERVICE CHANGES

Kingston, Middleborough, and Greenbush lines (Run adjacent to the Red Line)

Service changes will be in effect due to work on the Dorchester Avenue Bridge Replacement Project during the weekends of June 8-9 and June 15-16.

Free and accessible shuttle bus service will replace all trains between South Station and Braintree. Express shuttle bus service will also operate directly between South Station and Braintree Station.

Passengers should note that bicycles are not allowed on shuttle buses, and regular Commuter Rail fares will be collected between Kingston, Middleborough, Greenbush, and Braintree Stations.

Keolis Customer Service Agents, MBTA staff, and Transit Ambassadors will be on-site at impacted stations to support riders.

Kingston Line

The Kingston Commuter Rail Line will be suspended between Kingston and Halifax station during the weekend of June 22-23.

Free and accessible shuttle bus service will operate between Kingston and Halifax.

This service change is in place while Keolis crews perform work on the Landing Road Bridge in Kingston.

Haverhill Line

A special Construction Schedule will be in effect on the Haverhill Commuter Rail Line beginning May 20 through the end of the summer.

During this time, mid-day inbound trains will operate expressly between Ballardvale and North Station.

For service to Boston, passengers are encouraged to consider a free connection with Bus Route 137, which operates parallel service.

Needham Line

The Needham Commuter Rail Line will be suspended between Needham Heights and South Station during the weekend of June 1-2, the weekend of June 8-9, and all day and every day from June 28-July 1.

Free and accessible shuttle bus service will operate between Needham Heights and Newton Highlands on the Green Line D Branch as well as Needham Heights and Forest Hills on the Orange Line.

Passengers can present their June mTicket monthly pass to Green Line operators and/or Transit Ambassadors to board the Green Line D Branch at Newton Highlands and Orange Line at Forest Hills.

Bus Routes 35, 36, 37, and 59 will be fare-free.

This service change allows for crews to perform Positive Train Control (PTC) / Automatic Train Control (ATC) work. PTC/ATC is a federally mandated safety system that sends signals to trains about potentially unsafe conditions, automatically slowing and stopping a train if needed.

The MBTA previously announced service changes in May. More information is available here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group