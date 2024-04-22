Major service disruptions announced for May amid MBTA infrastructure work

BOSTON — On Monday, the MBTA announced several service disruptions for May that will impact commuters across the Greater Boston area.

Red Line train service will be suspended daily between Park Street and JFK/UMass stations from May 1-9, transit officials announced in a press release. Additionally, Red Line trains will also not operate between Park Street and Ashmont Station on those nights from 8:30 p.m. through the end of service.

Weekend service between Broadway and Braintree stations will also be suspended on May 11 and 12 and May 18 and 19.

Beginning Monday at 8:45 p.m. through the end of service on May 17, Orange Line service will be suspended between Wellington and North Station. The work will continue all day, every day, through the weekend of March 18-19, according to the MBTA.

Similarly, service will be suspended again between Wellington and North Station on May 20 through May 24. Transit officials are also suspending service all day, every day, for 10 days between May 28 through June 6.

The T says these changes are necessary to continue much-needed track work and to help improve reliability across the system.

Other service disruptions that will affect commuters are as follows:

GREEN LINE

Service will bypass Magoun Square station on the Medford/Tufts Branch all day from start to end of service on May 4 so crews can work on an accessibility ramp at the station. Riders are urged to utilize Route 80 and 88 bus service.

COMMUTER RAIL

Kingston, Middleborough, and Greenbush Commuter Rail Line service will be suspended between South Station and Braintree Station during the weekends of May 11-12 and May 18-19.

Middleborough/Lakeville Commuter Rail Line service will be suspended between Middleborough/Lakeville and Bridgewater stations for nine days from April 27-May 5.

Fairmount Commuter Rail Line service will be suspended between Readville and South Station during the weekend of May 4-5.

Newburyport/Rockport Commuter Rail Line service will be suspended between North Station and Swampscott during the weekend of May 18-19.

Haverhill Commuter Rail Line service will be suspended between Ballardvale and North Station during the weekend of May 18-19.

For more information on the upcoming closures, click here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

