MBTA announces service changes for fall

The MBTA announced service changes for September.

Subway Updates

Orange Line: Trip times will shift slightly to improve weekday reliability.

Trip times will shift slightly to improve weekday reliability. Red Line: The frequency of trains will be increased daily due to higher Red Line speeds and track improvements. Saturday and Sunday specifically will have a 6 to 7% increase in service.

The frequency of trains will be increased daily due to higher Red Line speeds and track improvements. Saturday and Sunday specifically will have a 6 to 7% increase in service. Blue Line: Train frequency will increase on weekdays due to track maintenance adjustments.

Bus Updates

Changes will be made to Routes 65, 220, 222, 435, and 465 aligned with the Better Bus Project .

. Four bus routes, including Routes 7, 9, 66, and 70, will increase frequency.

Route 16: On Sundays, South Bay Mall service trips will begin at 5 a.m. On Sunday nights, service will end at 1 a.m.

On Sundays, South Bay Mall service trips will begin at 5 a.m. On Sunday nights, service will end at 1 a.m. Route 65: The route will operate between Brighton Center and Ruggles instead of Brighton Center and Kenmore. New Sunday service will begin at 5:30 a.m.- 1 a.m. Service hours will also increase to include weekdays 5 a.m.- 1 a.m. and Saturdays 5 a.m.- 1 a.m

The route will operate between Brighton Center and Ruggles instead of Brighton Center and Kenmore. New Sunday service will begin at 5:30 a.m.- 1 a.m. Service hours will also increase to include weekdays 5 a.m.- 1 a.m. and Saturdays 5 a.m.- 1 a.m Routes 220 and 222: All trips on Route 220 will operate between Quincy Center and Hingham Depot. The Hingham Center loop, which runs only twice a day on weekdays, will be discontinued. All trips on Route 222 will operate between Quincy Center and Lovell Corners. The East Weymouth route variation will be eliminated.

All trips on Route 220 will operate between Quincy Center and Hingham Depot. The Hingham Center loop, which runs only twice a day on weekdays, will be discontinued. All trips on Route 222 will operate between Quincy Center and Lovell Corners. The East Weymouth route variation will be eliminated. Route 435: The MBTA will begin a pilot where outbound service will terminate at Liberty Tree Mall. This route will run every 60 minutes from approximately 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends.

The MBTA will begin a pilot where outbound service will terminate at Liberty Tree Mall. This route will run every 60 minutes from approximately 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends. Route 465: The MBTA will begin a pilot service of Route 465. The route will run from Salem Depot to Danvers Square via Liberty Tree Mall. The new Route 465 will run approximately every 60 minutes from about 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

Ferry Schedule Changes

Plan ahead

Transit officials are urging riders to check schedules before traveling and use real-time tools like MBTA alerts and the MBTA Go app for updates.

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