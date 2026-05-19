BOSTON — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority on Tuesday announced the launch of the new F10 “Harbor Loop” ferry route, beginning Monday, June 29.

The new route will provide year-round weekday service connecting Lovejoy Wharf (North Station), Central Wharf (Aquarium), Seaport, and Logan Airport, expanding transit access and improving connections across Boston Harbor.

“We want people in Massachusetts to have more affordable, reliable and convenient ways to get around, and this new Harbor Loop ferry service will make it easier for commuters, residents and visitors to travel between some of Boston’s busiest destinations,” Gov. Maura Healey said in a statement.

“Expanding ferry service helps us take advantage of Boston Harbor as a transportation asset while strengthening connections across the MBTA system and improving access to jobs, housing, and Logan Airport,” Healey said.

MBTA announces new weekday Harbor Loop ferry service starting June 29 (MBTA)

The F10 Harbor Loop route – operated by Bay State Cruise Company – will offer service between the following stops:

Lovejoy Wharf (North Station)

Central Wharf (Aquarium)

Seaport (Commonwealth Pier)

Logan Airport

Water transportation has been embraced by the public, Interim Secretary and General Manager Phillip Eng said in a statement.

“Year over year, we have enhanced water service and this year is no different,” Eng said. “I’m proud that we can offer this new route to be served by the MBTA as we welcome both old and new riders this summer.”

Designed with commuters in mind, the Harbor Loop will operate on weekdays approximately every 30 minutes during peak travel periods.

Morning service will operate counterclockwise from 6:10am to 11:30am

Evening service will operate clockwise from 3:55pm to 7:50pm.

There will be no service between 11:30am and 3:55pm, or after 7:50pm.

The Harbor Loop will supplement, not replace, the existing Seaport Ferry route, which is operated by the Massachusetts Convention Center.

The new route provides more consistent travel options during peak commuting hours.

The route also improves connections across the MBTA system, officials said. Riders can access the subway network at Aquarium Station and North Station and connect to other ferry routes serving at the Long Wharf /Central Wharf area, including Hingham/Hull, Lynn, Winthrop, Quincy, Charlestown, and East Boston.

Fares

One-way fares will cost $2.40 (full fare) or $1.10 (reduced fare), matching subway and Zone 1A pricing. Riders may pay using contactless Tap to Ride, cash or credit card on board, or the mTicket app.

Passes or stored value loaded on CharlieCards cannot be used on any ferry route.

For schedules and additional information, visit mbta.com/ferry.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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