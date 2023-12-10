MBTA announces changes to ferry service ahead of storm

BOSTON — The MBTA has announced changes to ferry service ahead of storms that will bring high winds and rain.

All morning ferry service is canceled on Monday, December 11.

Other changes are as follows:

· Hingham to Boston Ferry: All weekday inbound and outbound trips is expected to resume at 11 AM.

· Hingham/Hull/Logan to Boston Ferry: All weekday inbound and outbound trips are expected to resume at 2 PM.

· Charlestown to Boston Ferry: All weekday inbound and outbound trips are expected to resume at noon.

All other MBTA services will operate as scheduled.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

