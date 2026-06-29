Person seriously injured following a hit-and-run crash in Roxbury

BOSTON — A person was hospitalized with serious injuries after a wrong-way crash in Roxbury, according to the Boston police.

The incident occurred around 7:51 PM, when officers and EMS were dispatched to the area of Warren and Holdborn Street after reports of a person being hit by a motor vehicle.

Once on scene, first responders located a person suffering serious injuries. They were taken to Boston Medical Center and listed to be in critical condition.

An initial investigation determined that after the incident, the vehicle fled in the direction of Quincy Street and Warren Street.

No arrests have been made, and the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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