Mayor Wu says Boston ‘will not yield’ after DOJ sues city over sanctuary policies

BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu issued a fiery response after the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the city over its sanctuary city policies, alleging that they interfere with the federal government’s enforcement of its immigration laws.

“This unconstitutional attack on our city is not a surprise. Boston is a thriving community, the economic and cultural hub of New England, and the safest major city in the country,” Wu said in a statement shared with Boston 25 News.

In a complaint that names Wu and Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox, United States Attorney General Pamela Bondi alleges Boston’s sanctuary policies are illegal under federal law and that the city’s refusal to cooperate with federal immigration authorities results in the release of dangerous criminals from police custody who would otherwise be subject to deportation.

“The City of Boston and its Mayor have been among the worst sanctuary offenders in America – they explicitly enforce policies designed to undermine law enforcement and protect illegal aliens from justice,” Bondi said in a statement.

The Boston Trust Act, enacted in 2014, prevents Boston police from assisting Immigration and Customs Enforcement with immigration enforcement efforts.

While Wu has defended the Boston Trust Act amid increased immigration enforcement efforts under President Donald Trump, Bondi says it’s allowing illegal aliens convicted of crimes such as aggravated assault, burglary, and drug and human trafficking to continue to roam the streets.

“If Boston won’t protect its citizens from illegal alien crime, this Department of Justice will,” Bondi added.

Wu denounced the lawsuit, saying Boston “will not yield” to the Trump administration’s “authoritarian agenda.”

“This administration is intent on attacking our community to advance their own authoritarian agenda,” Wu said. “This is our City, and we will vigorously defend our laws and the constitutional rights of cities, which have been repeatedly upheld in courts across the country. We will not yield.”

The lawsuit against Boston is part of a broader effort by the DOJ to challenge sanctuary cities and states, including New York, New Jersey, and Los Angeles.

Boston police have not yet commented on the lawsuit.

