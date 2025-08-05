DOJ puts Boston, 3 New England states on list of 35 ‘sanctuary jurisdictions’

BOSTON — The Justice Department on Tuesday published a list of 35 “sanctuary jurisdictions,” including Boston and three states in New England.

In total, the DOJ named 13 states, 18 cities, and four counties that Attorney General Pam Bondi says identify with “having policies, laws, or regulations that impede enforcement of federal immigration laws.”

“Sanctuary policies impede law enforcement and put American citizens at risk by design,” Bondi said in a statement. “The Department of Justice will continue bringing litigation against sanctuary jurisdictions and work closely with the Department of Homeland Security to eradicate these harmful policies around the country.”

Bondi alleged that the following states, cities, and counties have been identified as sanctuary jurisdictions:

States:

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Illinois

Minnesota

Nevada

New York

Oregon

Rhode Island

Vermont

Washington

Counties:

Baltimore County, MD

Cook County, IL

San Diego County, CA

San Francisco County, CA

Cities:

Albuquerque, NM

Berkeley, CA

Boston, MA

Chicago, IL

Denver, CO

East Lansing, MI

Hoboken, NJ

Jersey City, NJ

Los Angeles, CA

New Orleans, LA

New York City, NY

Newark, NJ

Paterson, NJ

Philadelphia, PA

Portland, OR

Rochester, NY

Seattle, WA

San Francisco City, CA

An executive order protecting American communities from criminal aliens, which President Donald Trump signed in April, called for the publication of this list, according to Bondi.

The Justice Department has filed several lawsuits against sanctuary jurisdictions seeking to compel compliance with federal law in recent months, including one against New York City, Bondi noted.

Bondi also said that Louisville agreed to revoke its sanctuary policies following a letter from the Justice Department threatening legal action.

