Mayor: Newton’s air quality ‘unhealthy’ as smoky haze from brush fire hangs over Mass.

NEWTON, Mass. — As haze from brush fires grips dozens of communities in eastern Massachusetts, Newton’s mayor is warning residents of the dangerous air conditions.

The air quality is considered “unhealthy” in some parts of the city and residents with preexisting health conditions like asthma should limit time doing physical activities outdoors, Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said in a letter to the community.

Firefighters are working to ensure the flames don’t spread but incredibly dry brush has made it difficult in many areas, including Middleton, where at least 50 acres have been scorched near Upton Hills Road.

A fire in the nearby city of Salem has been burning off Highland Avenue since Saturday. Aerial video showed white smoke enveloping the area.

Some 100 acres of woodland around Spring Pond along the Salem/Lynn line have already burned.

A brush fire in Millbury claimed the life of a woman in the area of the Blackstone River Bikeway near Route 146.

A major challenge for firefighters has been the limited resources with so many other brush fires happening at the same time across the state, according to Middleton Fire Chief Douglas LeColst.

“Difficult terrain, hard to gain access, limited water supply,” LeColst said. “That makes resources kind of difficult to obtain given the fact that we’re kind of spread thin.”

North Shore residents are urged to keep their windows shut to prevent smoke from getting into their homes.

An interactive National Interagency Fire Center map shows dozens of other fires burning in areas near Haverhill, Brockton, Taunton, New Bedford, Worcester, Leominster, and Springfield.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for most of Massachusetts, according to the National Weather Service.

For more information about how air quality can impact your health, please visit the National Institute of Environmental Health Science’s website here: https://www.niehs.nih.gov/health/topics/agents/air-pollution.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

