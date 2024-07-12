Mayor applauds Senate decision that could land Revolution soccer stadium in Everett

EVERETT, Mass. — State Senators have approved an amendment that would make it easier for the New England Revolution to build a new stadium next to Encore Casino in Everett.

The $2.86 billion economic development bill (S.2856) is being sponsored by State Sen. Sal DiDomenico, would remove a 43-acre parcel of land situated partly in Boston and Everett from its “designated port area” status “for the purpose of converting the parcel into a professional soccer stadium and a waterfront park.”

The Revs, owned by Robert Kraft and The Kraft Group says they could transform the blighted land parcel along the Mystic River, situated at 173 Alford St., into a 25,000-seat soccer stadium for the Revolution, who currently play at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, according to State House News Service.

“I applaud the passing of the Senate’s economic development bill with Senator DiDomenico’s language that will open the door for a new professional soccer stadium to be built in Everett on a blighted parcel of land where the former Mystic Generating Station currently stands,” Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria said in a statement.

The city will now be able to entertain a proposal for the construction of a state-of-the-art stadium surrounded by beautiful parks and green spaces for city residents and the public to enjoy.

“Along with the success of the Encore Casino, this new stadium will allow us to promote Everett, not only as a local destination, but as a worldwide destination for sports, culture, and entertainment,” DeMaria added.

In 2022 a similar amendment was proposed in an economic development bill but did not survive negotiations with the Senate. Last year the Senate backed the stadium push in a spending bill, but the House did not.

The amendment now goes to the House and then the governor for approval.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

