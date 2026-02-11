Maynard rescue crews save dog that fell through ice

MAYNARD, Mass. — A pet owner and their furry friend are safe and sound after rescue crews saved the beloved dog when it fell through the ice of a frozen pond Tuesday night.

Rufus the dog was on a walk with their owner around Mill Pond around 9:04 p.m. when he fell through the ice, according to the Maynard Police and Fire Departments.

Crews immediately jumped into action and within 10 minutes, Rufus was back in his owner’s arms. '

Maynard police and fire shared drone video of the dog’s rescuers wading into the freezing water to save the pup.

Rufus was not seriously injured.

“A pet falling through the water, in these freezing conditions, is any pet owner’s worst nightmare,” Maynard Fire Chief Angela Lawless said. “I am proud of the composure and teamwork demonstrated in the response between Group 4 andMaynardPolice, which allowed for a quick rescue operation. This could’ve been far more serious if Rufus was in the water for a long period of time, but our crews made sure that would not be the case. We are confident Rufus will make a full recovery.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group