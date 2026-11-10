Matthew Farwell Trial: Deliberations set to resume Tuesday after jury says they are deadlocked

Jurors will continue to weigh the fate of Matthew Farwell, the former Stoughton police officer who is accused of killing Sandra Birchmore, on Tuesday after sending a note to the judge on Monday that they are in a deadlock that is unlikely to break. — Jurors will continue to weigh the fate of Matthew Farwell, the former Stoughton police officer who is accused of killing Sandra Birchmore, on Tuesday after sending a note to the judge on Monday that they are in a deadlock that is unlikely to break.

The jury began deliberating Friday and continued for several more hours on Monday before delivering the judge two notes; one asking about the schedule for the rest of the day and the second reading “We are in a deadlock that looks like will not change any time soon.”

The jury in the trial of Matthew Farwell said they are deadlocked.

The judge said they have sent two notes - one asking about the schedule for the rest of the day, the second saying “We are in a deadlock that looks like will not change any time soon.” — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) November 9, 2026

Judge Capsper sent the jurors home with instructions to return Tuesday, ready for another day of deliberations. She did say she may give the jurors more instructions on Tuesday morning.

Farwell faces two counts related to the deaths of Birchmore and her unborn child. He is accused of staging her death to look like a suicide.

Jurors heard from over 50 witnesses over the course of four weeks before deliberations began Friday.

Prosecutors claim Farwell groomed Birchmore as a teen through a department youth program and started having sex with her when she was only 15. Farwell is accused of having a baby with her to cover up his crimes, killing her while pregnant and staging it as a suicide once people caught on.

The defense says Farwell broke up with Birchmore that night and she took her own life.

Family and friends of Sandra Birchmore were left stunned by the note describing the deadlock.

Farwell’s trial is the latest high-profile Massachusetts case that will now try to resolve the matter after a deadlocked jury, following Karen Read and Lindsay Clancy’s high-profile trials.

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