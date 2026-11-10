Road closed, motorcyclist seriously injured after crash in Randolph

A crash involving a motorcycle has caused a Randolph roadway to be shut down.

Shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Monday, police and firefighters responded to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle near the intersection of Union and South streets.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to Boston Medical Center, according to Randolph police.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene.

Union Street was closed for the collision and drivers are asked to find other routes.

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