Matthew Farwell (live updates): Forensic experts for defense take the stand

BOSTON — Two forensic experts for Matthew Farwell’s defense team were called to the stand on Tuesday.

The former Stoughton police officer is accused of killing 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore and her unborn baby in her Canton apartment, then staging her death to look like a suicide.

Farwell’s defense team is expected to call their final witness to the stand tomorrow.

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What happened on Monday?

Farwell’s defense team called their own forensic experts yesterday.

Dr. Heather Galvin testified that Birchmore’s neck injury could have been the result of a “seated suicide.”

Farwell’s lawyers claim Birchmore took her own life, but the prosecution says Farwell killed her and then staged the scene.

During cross examination, prosecutors got Galvin to admit that there is no clear way to determine one scenario over the other.

“If suicide is still on the table and a viable theory and supported by evidence that’s come in, that could be a problem for the prosecution to get to a conviction,” Boston 25’s Legal Analyst and Defense Attorney Elyse Hershon said.

Closing arguments are expected by the end of the week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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