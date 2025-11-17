Mattapan man arrested, charged in connection with fatal Saturday night stabbing

BOSTON — A Mattapan man was arrested after a person was killed following a Saturday night stabbing, the Boston Police Department announced.
According to Boston Police, the incident occurred on Saturday night around 7:20 p.m., officers responded to the area of 30 Fremont Street for a report of a person stabbed.
Once on scene, officers found an adult male suffering from a stab wound. The man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later passed away.
On Sunday, around 3:07 p.m., officers arrested 29-year-old Javonte Robinson of Mattapan in the area of 247 Neponset Valley Parkway, Hyde Park.
At the time of Robinson’s arrest, he was wanted on a warrant out of Dorchester District Court for Murder.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
