Mattapan man arrested, charged in connection with fatal Saturday night stabbing

BOSTON — A Mattapan man was arrested after a person was killed following a Saturday night stabbing, the Boston Police Department announced.

According to Boston Police, the incident occurred on Saturday night around 7:20 p.m., officers responded to the area of 30 Fremont Street for a report of a person stabbed.

Once on scene, officers found an adult male suffering from a stab wound. The man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later passed away.

On Sunday, around 3:07 p.m., officers arrested 29-year-old Javonte Robinson of Mattapan in the area of 247 Neponset Valley Parkway, Hyde Park.

At the time of Robinson’s arrest, he was wanted on a warrant out of Dorchester District Court for Murder.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

