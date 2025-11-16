Person seriously hurt after stabbing in Mattapan

BOSTON — A person is seriously hurt after a stabbing in Mattapan.

According to Boston Police, around 7:19 p.m., officers responded to the area of 30 Fremont Street for a report of a person stabbed.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Homicide Detectives have been requested and responded to the scene.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

