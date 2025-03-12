Massport to vote on ‘highest rideshare fee at any airport in the world’

BOSTON — Massport is considering raising rideshare fees by even more than it proposed last month.

Uber says it would be the ‘highest rideshare fee at any airport in the world’ if it’s approved.

The primary transportation network company said a public records request uncovered a ‘hidden Massport document’.

According to Uber, that document revealed Massport is proposing raising rideshare fees to $23 by 2031.

Massport put forth a public proposal last month to raise rideshare fees to $15 roundtrip by 2027.

The Massachusetts Port Authority is scheduled to vote on the proposed fee hikes at next Thursday’s board meeting.

“I’m not happy about that at all. I’ll probably try a different type of transportation,” said rideshare rider John Kuzniewski.

Massport said any increase would go toward infrastructure upgrades to improve ground transportation at Logan Airport.

“Logan saw its busiest year in 2024 with 43M passengers, and as we manage our growth, we need to make improvements to all of our ground transportation modes, including Ride Apps,” said Massport spokesperson Jennifer Mehigan.

Rideshare drivers are questioning how any fee hike would affect their bottom line.

Some are worried that the future fee hikes, which would likely be passed onto riders, could steer people away from using Uber and Lyft.

“I think it’s a rip-off,” said driver Jim Stern. “Why do they keep adding on more fees and taxes for the normal American person?”

An Uber spokesperson said Massport has rejected the company’s requests to postpone their upcoming vote.

Those requests aimed to provide more time for ‘adequate’ participation from rideshare companies and the public.

