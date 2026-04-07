Massport prepares for expanded cruise season with larger ships, major upgrades

BOSTON — Coming off a successful cruise season last year, the Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) is gearing up for another year of growth at Flynn Cruiseport Boston, highlighted by larger ships, more passengers, and significant infrastructure improvements.

The Cruiseport will officially kick off its 2026 cruise season next week, welcoming 23 cruise brands and nine homeport vessels between April and November. Among them is the largest cruise ship ever to homeport in Boston, Norwegian Breakaway.

Massport says it is also installing a new passenger boarding bridge designed to streamline embarkation and disembarkation, creating a smoother experience for travelers from curb to cabin.

“Flynn Cruiseport is poised for another outstanding season as New England’s premier homeport,” said Massport CEO Rich Davey. “Cruise lines are investing in larger, more modern ships in Boston as demand continues to grow. These upgrades ensure we are ready while enhancing the passenger experience and supporting the strong economic impact cruising brings to the region.”

Major Enhancements Underway at Flynn Cruiseport

Massport has committed $100 million toward long‑term improvements at Flynn Cruiseport. Projects currently underway include:

Expanding the passenger waiting area with additional seating and restrooms

Streamlining the security check‑in process

Installing a new escalator to improve passenger flow

As larger cruise ships continue to visit Boston, officials say the upgrades are positioning the Cruiseport for future growth.

Construction will continue throughout the season, and passengers may notice some temporary changes. A large tent structure along the waterfront will be used for check‑in as well as embarkation and debarkation, with staff on hand to assist travelers.

Commitment to Sustainability

Massport also announced plans to bring ship‑to‑shore power to Flynn Cruiseport by 2030, a move aimed at reducing emissions while ships are docked.

Nearly 80 percent of the cruise ships currently serving Boston are already equipped to plug into shore power or use alternative low‑carbon technology. When connected, ships can use landside electricity for essential operations such as lighting, refrigeration, communications, and pumps—eliminating the need to run diesel‑powered onboard engines while at berth.

Officials say the infrastructure will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help the Cruiseport meet long‑term environmental goals.

Larger Ships, Unique Voyages from Boston

Norwegian Breakaway, which can carry nearly 4,000 passengers, will begin its homeport operations in Boston on April 14, offering sailings through November 8. Boston will also welcome other megaships making port‑of‑call visits this season, including Norwegian Escape, MSC Meraviglia, and Royal Caribbean’s Independence of the Seas, each with capacities exceeding 4,000 passengers.

“We are proud to play a key role in Boston’s cruise expansion,” said Marc Kazlauskas, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Norwegian Breakaway will be the largest ship to ever homeport here, offering weeklong voyages to Bermuda and Canada & New England. Our continued partnership with Massport has been instrumental in bringing more guests to experience Boston.”

Several cruise lines will offer specialty sailings, including Holland America Line’s 35‑day Vikings Solar Eclipse voyage, one of its Celestial Voyages. The round‑trip cruise aboard the Zuiderdam will feature stops across Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Norway, and the British Isles, with a special opportunity to view a solar eclipse at sea on August 12.

“We’re excited to kick off another season sailing from this historic city,” said Beth Bodensteiner, president of Holland America Line. “From celebrating America’s 250th anniversary to exploring Atlantic Canada and witnessing a solar eclipse, Boston allows us to offer an incredibly diverse lineup of itineraries.”

Boosting the Regional Economy

Flynn Cruiseport generates an estimated $256 million annually in economic impact and supports more than 3,000 jobs, according to Massport. Tourism tied to the cruise industry continues to drive business across the city and region, benefiting hotels, restaurants, transportation services, and attractions.

Many cruise passengers explore Boston’s historic sites, including the Freedom Trail, Boston Common, and Fenway Park, contributing to the city’s vibrant tourism economy.

Massport officials say the growth in cruise traffic reflects increasing confidence from cruise lines and positions Boston as a leading departure point in the Northeast—delivering lasting economic benefits while strengthening the city’s reputation as a premier travel destination.

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