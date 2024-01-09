Massive water main break sends geyser high into the air in Lynn

LYNN, Mass. — A massive water main break with a geyser-like rupture was caught on video in Lynn on Tuesday morning.

The break was reported in the area of Lewis Street at Wardwell Avenue.

Video from the scene showed a powerful geyser of water shooting high into the sky as emergency crews looked on.

The uncontrollable stream prompted police to block the area from traffic because the water was causing icing in the neighborhood.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the water main break.

There were no additional details available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

