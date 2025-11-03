Massive water main break causes road to collapse, floods streets in Westford

WESTFORD, Mass. — A massive water main break in Westford has caused significant flooding and roadway damage, leading to multiple road closures.

According to town officials, Oak Hill Road is currently shut down between Nabnasset Street and Plain Road after a water main break on Grove Street sent water rushing across the area, making the roadway impassable.

Grove Street is closed between Knoll Road and Oak Hill Road due to damage sustained from the flooding and road collapse.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Those who must travel nearby are advised to follow the detour on Nabnasset Street and Brookside Road.

Crews from Westford Public Works and the Westford Water Department are on scene working to repair the break and assess the extent of the damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

