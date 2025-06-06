Massive tree falls on Boston homes, crushing cars and ripping down power lines

BOSTON — A massive oak tree toppled over onto homes in Boston on Friday morning, crushing cars and ripping down power lines.

The gigantic tree came crashing down across K Street in South Boston just after 5:15 a.m., according to the Boston Police Department.

The uprooted tree damaged several homes, and its massive limbs smashed and trapped at least two cars.

Photos and video showed power lines dangling in the street as crews assessed the extensive damage.

“I heard this loud crash. It almost sounded like a truck coming down and just smashing a bunch of cars,” neighborhood resident Alicia Hillsamer told Boston 25 News. “I saw sparks coming from across the street from where the power lines went down...Then I pivoted and I saw that the entire oak tree had just collapsed across the street.”

Boston police roped off the scene with yellow caution tape. Eversource and Boston Public Works crews have also been called to the scene.

The tree fell hours before severe storms rolled through parts of the Bay State.

There were no injuries reported.

